Von D-G, Okechukwu Lays Wife to Rest; Thanks Nigerians For Uncommon Solidarity

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The remains of Mrs. Augustina Okechukwu, wife of the Director – General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, was on Saturday laid to rest at her country home, Eke, in Udi Council Area of Enugu State, South- East Nigeria.

She passed on September 20th, 2019 during a brief illness in an Abuja hospital at the age of 57 years.

African Examiner reports that the VON boss, was thrown into another round of mourning less than two years after he buried two of his undergraduate sons.

Preaching a sermon at the funeral mass held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Eke, Rev. Fr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, enjoined Christians to live selfless lives meant to uplift the living conditions of others around them.

The cleric, also admonished Christians to cultivate the right intentions in all their pursuits for the common good of all, saying “as much as I know Augustina, she was always thinking about others and how to touch people and group that came in contact with her.

“We must be ready at all time to answer the call of the creator, of course to go home, Augustina was ready through her generosity and closeness to God while she was alive and this is our consolation. While here on earth, prepare yourself for heaven. Everything here is ephemeral, just for a short time, the state of life you are presently living and enjoying is a borrowed state and temporal in all ramification.

However, speaking Sunday during a thanksgiving church service which also took place at same Catholic Church in Eke, the devastated (VON), boss, dismissed the misconception of Nigeria as a divided country, saying inter-ethnic relationship in Nigeria had remained stronger than perceived in public.

Mr. Okechukwu, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, Secretary to Government of Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese His Lordship, Rev. Fr. Ernest Obodo among others who via prayers, text messages, phone calls, personal presence and forms of obsequies solidarity, commiserated with the family.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said from September 20 when the wife passed on, the heart rendering condolences he received from the length and breadth of Nigeria was clear evidence that the country remained more united than perceived.

According to him, from East, West, North and South, condolence messages kept pouring in and the solidarity cut across ethnic, geo-political, regional and even party lines.

Okechukwu said the experienced had further reinforced his unwavering belief in Nigeria, as one indivisible, strong and united great country, as envisaged by her founding fathers, such as the great Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“I sincerely thank President Buhari and his dear wife, Aisha, His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, His Lordship Ernest Obodo and hundreds of Nigerians who commiserated with my family in this hour of dire grief.

“To be frank, whereas one is overwhelmed by the uncommon solidarity from Nigerians of all works of life, the unique feature of the obsequies solidarity is the evidence of inter-ethnic relationship being stronger than perceived in the public domain.”

“From 20th of September, 2019 when my lovely wife Tina passed on, it has been heart rendering condolence messages from senators, honourable members, governors, clergy, eminent businessmen and sundry across the length and breadth of our country. To me it is clear evidence that we are more united that perceived. All we need do is to dismiss the amnesia misconception of Nigeria as a divided country premised on ethnic rivalry.

Other dignitaries at the funeral included Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Representative of Secretary of Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Lady Georgina Ekeoma, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Representative of First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Chief Mrs. Mary Ekpele, Director General, National Council of Women Society among Enugu state chairman of All progressive Congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, Deputy governor of the state, Cecilia Ezeilo, among others.

