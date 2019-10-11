We Have Set High Standard In Education –Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government on Friday said it is excited about the solid foundation it has laid for education in the state and the gains so far recorded in that sector.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson came out with this in Yenagoa at the finals of the annual Spelling Bee Competition.

He said what the incoming administration needs to do is to leverage on the investment made by the Restoration Government and ensure that education remains a top priority.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director of Information, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr Chris Odi commended the organizers of the competition, noting that it is in line with the education agenda of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson administration.

He said the Spelling Bee competition is a positive drive in the development of the state educational sector and as such the next administration may find it worthy to support.

According to him, the competition serves as a means of expanding the knowledge of primary and secondary school pupils in the state and congratulated the winners and other contestants.

Iworiso-Markson called on them to always inculcate the morals of reading and equally urged them to be hardworking and passionate about their academics.

Our correspondent reports that the first and second position went to Master Nadou Ovuru and Miss Samuel Blessing of the New Total Child Academy Baybridge.

While third position went to Miss Namine Favour of Ayakpo school, Biogbolo and fourth position to Kemedi Aziba-Ataram of Teto Schools Amarata.

