We’ll Resist any Military Coup in Nigeria, Says Tinubu

By Ayo Balogun

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared that neither he nor the State he governed for eight years will key into any idea or move to bring in another Military rule to the country.

Tinubu made the declaration Monday while speaking at a special parliamentary session organized by the Lagos State House of Assembly to mark the State ongoing Golden Jubilee anniversary.

Asiwaju Tinubu who described Nigerian democracy as very precious urged Nigerians to sweat hard, yet think wisely if the growing democracy must be sustained.

“There will always be some people who want to undermine democracy. These people gain more from the government in the dark” Tinubu asserted.

Asiwaju restated “those who think they can break the democracy so many of us labored and for which too many people died, sacrificed their lives, they are surely mistaken”.

He stressed “Nigeria has come too far for such a thing to happen. Those people behind such an idea will find no fertile ground to plant their seed in Lagos. We will not buy their bad product; whatever they want to sell is a bad product and we are going to reject it. We tell them, move away from here because Lagos State will resist it, Lagos State is saying move away from it, don’t think about it, we are all staying together to grow our democracy.”

Asiwaju Tinubu’s declaration was an addition to the earlier warning made last week by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who alleged that some politicians are closing up with Military officers with the plot to overthrow the present administration.

Buratai in his warning advised the politically-inclined officers to instead of plotting any coup resign from the service and join partisan politics.

The former Governor who applauded the achievements of the State in the last five decades admitted that the success called for celebration; still, it was important to emphasize the need to create more opportunities for the people.

He challenged that the State needed to do more in order to create more opportunities, better education, improved housing and more jobs for many of our people so that all can witness the full blossom of growth and prosperity.

Incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in his address at the session said the state has since its creation, remained a shining example and critical hub of socio-economic and political development, adding that the harmonious relationship between the three arms of government in Nigeria which is reflected in the governance model of Lagos State promoted the interest and welfare of the people.

“Today, we are celebrating the contributions of the Lagos State House of Assembly, particularly the 8th Assembly in the last two years, to the true principles of democratic governance through passage of bills that advance the principle of governance and promotion of social welfare of the people within the ambits of the Law.

“It is on record that military incursion into governance has always made the legislature its first victim by suspending the constitution with all powers against the wishes of our people. Therefore, the Legislature can be said to be the most exposed in governance model in the current democratic dispensation, if we have to give its true meaning and relevance in a representative government,” Ambode affirmed.

While describing the State Assembly as a role model, Mr. Ambode stated: “Over the years, the legislative arm of government in Lagos State has been a shining beacon of democratic independence and responsiveness.

“It has never shirked its assigned role or responsibility even in the face of provocation. It has continuously engaged the electorate in the process of making laws through interactive engagements and contributions to the making of Laws.”

