Ex- Senate President Ken Nnamani’s To Bury Late Wife 15, June.

…..As Ex- Enugu APC Chair, Nwoye Mourn Deceased.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex- president of the Nigerian Senate , Senator Ken Nnamani, and family have fixed 16, of June 2023 for the burial of his late Wife, Jane Nnamani who passed on recently, just as his close ally and immediate past Chairman of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye has expressed deep shock at the demise.

He said Thursday 15, June will be for the service of songs, “while Friday 16 interment in his country home in Amechi, Enugu South Council area , Saturday

17, condolences by friends and in-laws, Sunday 18th, outing service and Tuesday 20th masquerade activities and other traditional rites.

Nnamani, who was the president of the upper Chamber of the Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS (Senate) from 2005 to 2007, recently lost the wife, who was reported to have lost her battle with diabetes.

He announced the funeral programme weekend when he recieved the former Enugu APC Chairman and serving Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Dr, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who paid him a Condolence visit at his Amrchi country home.

The late Mrs Nnamani, died at the Enugu National Orthopedic Hospital following a brief illness after battling with diabetes.

He thanked Nwoye for the show of love to him and family, especially this period of sorrow and sadness .

In his remark, the former Enugu APC boss, expressed sympathy with Nnamani and family, describing the late deceased as a rock and foundation of the Ex- Senate’s home.

He however, prayed to God to grant her soul eternal rest and family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Speaking with news shortly, Nwoye said “am here to condole with our leader, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani, who recently lost his beloved wife”

“Am here on behalf of family, my self and the good people of APC Enugu state, who believe so much in our leader.

Nwoye added: “am here to ask our leader to take heart, and to also assure him that we are fully with him in, especially this period sorrow and mourning”

Things like this don’t happen often, it’s unexpected, adding that the late “Mrs. Nnamani was the rock and foundation of the house.

“So, onbehalf of those of us who worked with our leader when he was the member representing South East in the National Working Committee of our party, the APC, we want to ask him to take heart.

“We are going to participate actively in the funeral programme. Nwoye assured .Meanwhile, a burial Committed for has been put in place, with outgoing Speaker of Enugu state House Assembly to serve as Chairman, while Dr. Nwoye will take charge of protocol.