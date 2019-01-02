Zambian Leader Laments Deteriorating Of Discipline In Army

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday expressed concern over the slackening of discipline in the army.

In remarks delivered when he inaugurated a new deputy army commander Dennis Alibuzwi, Lungu said discipline was cardinal in the army and that no rank was above discipline.

Lungu, who fired former army commander Paul Mihova and his deputy on Monday, called on the new deputy army chief to instill discipline in the army, adding that discipline was cardinal.

He told the new deputy army chief not to hesitate in disciplining any officers who misbehave as a way to instill discipline in the army.

According to Lungu, discipline, loyalty and team work were vital in order to actualise the operationalisation process of the army.

Lungu, had when inauguratingn the new army chief William Sikazwe on Monday, urged him not to abuse authority of the office and to respect hierarchy. (/NAN)

Please follow and like us: