Anxiety As ASUU NEC Convenes For Crucial Meeting Over Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will Sunday night/Monday morning decide on whether the union will continue its over six-month strike or not, The Nation has learnt.

African Examiner reports that ASUU commenced a nationwide industrial action on February 14 and has continued to extend it as there has been no substantial agreement with the government.

Recall that on August 1, ASUU announced another extension of the strike by another four weeks.

The NEC meeting promises to be a decisive one and may determine whether the government would suspend the union as is being rumoured in some quarters.

African Examiner gathered that parents and students are keeping their ears wide open to hear the outcome of the striking lecturers.

On social media where many have aired their opinions, they appealed to the university teachers to give peace a chance, resume dialogue with the Federal Government, and return to classrooms.

However, a final decision on whether to call off the strike or extend it will be reached at the NEC Meeting.