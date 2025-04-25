₦47bn Yearly Power Bill Unsustainable, FG Explains Aso Rock Solar Installation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has explained its decision to install solar panels at the Aso Rock Villa, the seat of power in the country.

The Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdulahi, said it is unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue to pay about ₦47 billion yearly in power bills.

He said that this is why President Bola Tinubu approved ₦10 billion for the solar power grid to power the presidential villa.

Mustapha, who gave the explanation while briefing the press on Friday, said the move is in line with the President’s agenda to diversify energy sources and also cut the cost of governance.

He added that it will bring uninterrupted and clean energy, create jobs, foster innovation among Nigerian engineers and energy experts, and ultimately reduce pressure on the national grid.

He also revealed that some innovations of the current administration have attracted interest from development partners who have earmarked about $5.3 billion of investment in Nigeria’s power sector, especially grid expansion measures.

In 2024, In an advertorial titled ‘Notice of disconnection’, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said the presidential villa owes an electricity bill of N923.87 million.

It issued a 10-day notice to the presidential villa and 86 government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to pay the N47.1 billion electricity debt they owe or risk disconnection.

However, president Tinubu quickly intervened and ordered the payment of Aso Rock’s electricity bill to avoid disconnection in the nation’s seat of power.

In a statement issued then by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, he assured that the outstanding debt will be sorted out.

He said Tinubu intervened after the reconciliation of accounts between the management of the State House and the AEDC.

“The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

“Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.”

According to Onanuga, the Chief of Staff urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bills due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company,” the statement read.