Badejo-Okusanya Elected 33rd NBA President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya has been elected the 33rd president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) announced the result on Sunday at the association’s national secretariat in Abuja.

ECNBA Chairman, Aham Ejelam, said Badejo-Okusanya polled 12,317 votes, representing 47.18 per cent of the total votes cast, to defeat her closest rival, Lateef Akangbe, who secured 7,934 votes, or 30.39 per cent.

The third candidate, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, received 5,855 votes, representing 22.43 per cent of the votes cast.

According to the ECNBA, 26,106 lawyers voted out of 82,172 registered voters, giving a voter turnout of 31.86 per cent.

Other winners in the election include Oghenero Okoro, who was elected first vice-president with 11,024 votes; Afam Okeke, who emerged general secretary with 8,478 votes; Aghogho Gladys, who won the assistant general secretary position with 14,312 votes; and Chinelo Ofoegbunam, who was elected welfare secretary after polling 14,911 votes.

Speaking after the announcement, NBA President Afam Osigwe said the election survived attempts to disrupt the process, including a cyberattack that forced the ECNBA to rebuild and move its ICT infrastructure to a more secure server.

He said those behind the attack failed in their efforts to stop the election.

Osigwe urged the newly elected officers to be humble in victory and called on those who lost to support the new leadership.

He also stressed the need for unity within the association and said the ECNBA would review the election to address the challenges encountered and improve cybersecurity and future electoral processes.