Kalu: My Office Allocated N780m, Not N1bn, For Church Outreach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has dismissed reports that his office allocated N1 billion in the 2026 budget for the purchase of musical instruments for churches in Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, said the actual allocation was N780 million.

He said the reports misrepresented both the amount allocated and the purpose of the intervention.

According to him, the budget provision, after Value Added Tax and other statutory deductions, stands at N780 million and is meant to support a youth re-orientation and social support programme to be implemented through faith-based organisations.

He explained that the funds would support the purchase of evangelical instruments and public address systems to assist campaigns against drug abuse, sexual offences and violent crimes, while promoting discipline, peace and character development among young people.

“Bende has 13 federal political/electoral wards and over 200 churches. The first phase of this support targets 130 of these churches, averaging about 10 churches per ward, which amounts to approximately N5 million to N6 million per church,” Kalu said.

The deputy speaker said the initiative was designed to strengthen youth engagement programmes already being organised by churches across the constituency.

He stressed that the intervention was not solely about providing musical instruments but about using faith-based organisations as trusted platforms for promoting moral values and discouraging social vices among youths.

Kalu also said the 2026 budget had not yet been implemented, adding that beneficiary churches would be notified after the procurement process was completed.

He disclosed that his office had initiated a corrigendum to correct what he described as a technical error in the procurement description before implementation.

Kalu urged the public and the media to disregard reports that N1 billion had been allocated solely for musical instruments, insisting that the intervention was part of a broader youth development and community values programme.