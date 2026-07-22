Reps Move to Document Xenophobic Losses, Seek Compensation for Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the human and economic losses suffered by Nigerians in repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The move is aimed at documenting the casualties, property destruction and economic losses suffered by Nigerians, while laying the groundwork for compensation, stronger diplomatic engagement and improved protection for Nigerians living in South Africa.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Babajimi Benson, member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos State.

Benson said that despite years of attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, there had been no comprehensive assessment of the number of casualties, property losses and economic damage suffered by victims.

He recalled Nigeria’s significant role in the struggle against apartheid, noting that the country made substantial diplomatic, financial and political sacrifices to support South Africa’s liberation.

The lawmaker said Nigeria supported the anti-apartheid struggle through sustained advocacy at international organisations, scholarships for South Africans, the establishment of the Southern African Relief Fund and economic sacrifices by Nigerians.

He, however, lamented that Nigerians legally resident in South Africa had continued to face recurring xenophobic attacks for nearly two decades.

According to him, the attacks have included killings, mob violence, physical assaults, arson, looting of businesses, destruction of property, forced displacement, intimidation and hate campaigns targeting African migrants.

Benson identified major outbreaks of xenophobic violence in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021, saying the incidents repeatedly triggered diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa, emergency evacuations of Nigerians and renewed assurances from the South African government.

He also expressed concern over the resurgence of organised anti-foreigner campaigns in South Africa, particularly those associated with groups such as Operation Dudula.

Benson said the campaigns had created fear among Nigerians and other African migrants, with some reportedly abandoning their homes, businesses and investments following threats against foreign nationals.

He argued that previous condemnations and diplomatic protests had not been supported by a comprehensive institutional effort to document the losses suffered by Nigerians.

According to him, the lack of verified data had weakened Nigeria’s ability to pursue effective diplomatic negotiations, formulate policies and seek justice for victims.

The lawmaker said a comprehensive investigation was necessary to establish the cumulative human, economic and social impact of the attacks and recommend lasting legislative and diplomatic solutions.

The motion was unanimously supported by lawmakers when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Following its adoption, the House mandated its Committees on Integration and Cooperation in Africa and Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to investigate the casualties, losses and damages suffered by Nigerians during previous and recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The committees were also directed to compile an inventory of properties abandoned by Nigerians as a result of the attacks and recommend diplomatic, legal and bilateral measures to ensure accountability for perpetrators and secure compensation for victims where applicable.

They are expected to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

Nigeria and South Africa maintain one of Africa’s most important bilateral relationships, with strong ties in trade, diplomacy and regional cooperation. However, repeated xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians, have continued to strain relations between the two countries.

The attacks have led to deaths, destruction of businesses and forced displacement, prompting diplomatic protests, high-level engagements and, in some cases, the evacuation of Nigerian citizens.

Despite these interventions, concerns over the safety of Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa remain, with victims and advocacy groups continuing to demand justice and compensation for losses suffered over the years.