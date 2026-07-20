Mercy Eke Regrets Joining BBNaija, Speaks on Search for Husband

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)— Former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, has said she regrets taking part in the reality show, saying fame has made it difficult for her to find a life partner.

Speaking during an emotional interview with Toke Makinwa, Mercy said although the show brought her many benefits, it has negatively affected her chances of getting married.

She also revealed that financial imbalance has been a major challenge in her relationships despite her desire to settle down.

“I regret going to Big Brother even though I love the benefits that come from it. I fall in love so easily. Now I keep telling myself that I want to marry, but it’s not easy,” she said.

The reality star also disclosed that she had financially supported some of the men she dated.

“I have dated guys that I gave a lot of money to, not just one or two, because they didn’t have it,” she added.