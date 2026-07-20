Amokachi Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles After France ’98 Injury

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi has revealed how a serious knee injury before the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France led to mental health struggles and changed the course of his football career.

Amokachi shared his experience while speaking at the United Nations event, ‘One World, One Game, One Goal: Football for the Goals Initiative,’ held at the organisation’s headquarters in New York.

The former Nigeria international ruptured his knee ligaments during preparations for the 1998 World Cup. Although he made the final Super Eagles squad, he played only one match as Nigeria exited the tournament in the second round.

Recalling the difficult period, Amokachi said he had hoped to move to either the English Premier League or Italy’s Serie A after the World Cup, but the injury ended those plans.

“Before the World Cup in France, a very good friend of mine and I planned to end up in Serie A or the Premiership. We had our plans, but God had His,” he said.

He said doctors later told him he would not be able to play football again, leaving him devastated.

“I got injured, underwent surgery, and six months later, doctors told me I couldn’t play football anymore. That was when my mental health challenges began,” Amokachi said.

The former striker said the experience inspired him to establish the Daniel Amokachi Eduplus Youth Development Foundation, which focuses on promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including quality education, good health and well-being, zero hunger, peace, justice and strong institutions.

According to him, mental health should be addressed differently in Africa, with sports playing an important role in supporting young people.

“When it comes to mental health, the way it is addressed in Europe or America is different from Africa. Experience has shown us that mental health issues cannot only be tackled in classrooms or conference rooms but also on the field,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, Felipe Paullier, said young people’s mental well-being must remain a priority if sustainable development is to be achieved.

The event brought together athletes, policymakers, youth leaders and representatives of member states to discuss how sports can promote mental well-being and support the Sustainable Development Goals.

Other former athletes at the event included former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva, former NBA player Pops Mensah-Bonsu and former Chelsea and England women’s player Eniola Aluko.

Amokachi was also unveiled as the first Nigerian former footballer to be named a Football for the Goals Champion, a UN initiative that uses football to promote sustainable development and peace around the world.