AICPC grills Gbajabiamila over PFIPC scandal

(AFRICANEXAMINER)—The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has questioned Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, over his alleged connection to the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Gbajabiamila’s lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, confirmed that the president’s chief of staff honoured the ICPC’s invitation on Monday and was questioned at the commission’s headquarters.

According to Ogunye, Gbajabiamila gave his statement, answered investigators’ questions and later returned to work.

“In full cooperation with the ICPC, acting on the directive of the President of Nigeria, my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, appeared before the commission on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the fake PFIPC agency and related matters,” Ogunye said.

President Tinubu had on July 2 ordered the ICPC to carry out a thorough investigation into the PFIPC scandal and submit its report within 30 days.

The presidency has maintained that the PFIPC is not a recognised government agency.

The controversy centres on Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly operated the organisation and claimed that Gbajabiamila signed his appointment letter. Gbajabiamila has denied the claim, insisting that his office never appointed Adeyemi to any position.

Adeyemi also accused the chief of staff of receiving N400 million through a proxy and demanding another N200 million to facilitate his appointment. Gbajabiamila has not accepted the allegations.

Police have charged Adeyemi with forgery and impersonation over the PFIPC’s operations. He was arrested in Osun State on July 14 after a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant against him for failing to appear in court.

Despite having no legal backing or presidential approval, the PFIPC allegedly operated like a government agency, with office space at the Federal Secretariat, staff recruitment and a budget allocation in the 2026 appropriation.