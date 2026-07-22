Tinubu Meets Defence Minister as Musa Denies Resignation Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has dismissed reports that he plans to resign from office, describing the reports as false.

Musa spoke on Tuesday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

The minister, who arrived at the State House around 3 pm and left shortly after 4 pm, said he was surprised by the reports and vowed to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the information.

“I am not going anywhere. I have never discussed this. I don’t even know who the person is that brought that information,” Musa told State House correspondents.

He added that the government was surprised by the reports, accusing those behind them of attempting to undermine public confidence in the administration’s efforts to tackle insecurity.

“But whoever it is, we will take legal action against them. We are surprised. I was shocked when I saw that. I don’t know where that came from,” he said.

Musa described his meeting with Tinubu as a routine security briefing, saying the President expressed satisfaction with the military’s performance and ongoing operations across the country.

He also urged Nigerians to continue supporting the armed forces, stressing that the fight against terrorism and banditry requires cooperation between security agencies and citizens.

“I just came back from briefing Mr President on the current security situation, and he is very happy with us. We are going to continue doing well,” the minister said.

Musa thanked Nigerians for their support and said the country’s security situation was improving.

“To defeat the terrorists and the bandits is a whole-of-society approach. Nigerians have keyed into it, and things are getting better, and they will continue to improve,” he said.





