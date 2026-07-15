Tension In Abia Community As 17 Year Old Boy Burnt Alive For Alledgedly Stealing Fowl

Residents of AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Umuelechi Obuzor Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, South East Nigeria and environ have condemned in it’s entirety the alledged burning alive of a 17-year-old boy (names withheld) during a mob attack over the alleged stealing of a fowl, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The barbaric act which has sparked outrage occured at the weekend.

A Source who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown said that the tradgic incident has thrown the entirety locality into apprehension.

According to the Source, the victim, a native of Owaza was alleged to have been accused of stealing a fowl before he was subjected to mob violence that led to his untimely death.

The Source said , the Youth Chairman of Umuelechi Obuzor, popularly known as Chinagorom, ordered the attack that resulted in the teenager being burnt alive.

Efforts to get the Abia state police Command Spokesman on the issue was not fruitful, just as no official statement has been issued by the relevant authorities regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident has generated widespread concern among residents, as many are calling for a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice.