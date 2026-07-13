Oyo Principal Recounts 56-Day Ordeal in Oyo Forest

(AFRICAN Examiner) – The rescued principal of Community High School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mrs Rachael Alamu, has alleged that the kidnappers killed two abducted teachers in an attempt to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

Speaking with journalists on Monday after she and other rescued pupils and teachers were received by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Oyo State Government House, Alamu recounted the victims’ 56-day ordeal in captivity.

According to her, the abductors killed Mathematics teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun, on the second day of their captivity by beheading him, while another teacher, Mr Esiyan Adegboye, popularly known as Deacon, was shot dead during the period they were held.

“They killed them purposely because they thought it would force the hand of the government to provide them whatever they wanted,” Alamu said.

She added that the kidnappers were aware that the case had attracted widespread public attention and believed killing the teachers would increase pressure on the authorities.

Despite the traumatic experience, Alamu expressed gratitude for the rescue, saying she believed prayers from Nigerians gave the victims hope throughout their captivity.

“There were times we believed we would all come out alive. We already have scars, but we believe God will heal us. We appreciate everyone who contributed to this success,” she said.

The principal described the difficult conditions the victims endured, revealing that they spent most of the 56 days in an open forest without proper shelter, exposed to both scorching sun and heavy rainfall.

“It was not easy. We were in the forest, in the open, most of the time, under the sun and under the rain, with the children. But we kept going because there was no way out. We knew it was only God that could help us, and we believed people were praying for us. That kept us going,” she said.

Alamu disclosed that while she was not physically assaulted, several of the younger pupils were severely beaten whenever they cried or made noise.

The rescued teachers and pupils were recently handed over to the Oyo State Government by the Federal Government after security agencies secured their release following more than 50 days in captivity.

Before their handover, the victims received medical treatment and psychosocial support at the Military Hospital in Ibadan, where Governor Seyi Makinde visited them.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, also visited the rescued victims at the hospital.

Mr. Adegboye was buried in Ogbomoso on May 22 following his death.