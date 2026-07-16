BBNaija Season 11 to Premiere July 26, Winner to Receive Record N160 Million Grand Prize

BBNaija Season 11 to Premiere July 26, Winner to Receive Record N160 Million Grand Prize

AFRICANEXAMINER) – MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 11th season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will premiere on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The announcement was made during a press briefing on Wednesday, where the organisers also revealed that this year’s winner will receive a record-breaking grand prize of N160 million, the highest prize in the show’s history since its debut in 2006.

Ahead of the new season, aspiring contestants underwent physical auditions held from May 22 to 24 in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

The audition process was free of charge and open only to Nigerians aged 21 years and above who possessed a valid means of identification.

The upcoming edition follows the success of the 2025 season, which was won by Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi.

Imisi emerged victorious over 28 other housemates in the grand finale held on October 5, 2025, taking home a prize package worth N150 million, including N80 million in cash and a brand-new SUV.

With a larger cash reward and a fresh set of contestants, expectations are high as BBNaija returns for another season of entertainment, competition, and drama.