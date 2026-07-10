ADC Alleges APC Plans to Keep El-Rufai in Custody Until After 2027 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)– The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to keep former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in custody until after the 2027 general election.

The allegation was made on Thursday by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television.

Abdullahi said the opposition party was not against the prosecution of anyone facing legitimate criminal charges. However, he argued that granting bail under conditions that are difficult to meet raises concerns about the government’s intentions.

“We are not opposed to anybody who has a legitimate case to answer from being prosecuted, but when you are holding someone in custody for bailable offences and proceed to arraign that person while making impossible conditions for bail to meet, it creates room for us to believe that you deliberately intend to hold that person in perpetuity,” he said.

According to Abdullahi, the ADC believes the ruling APC is deliberately keeping El-Rufai in detention because his release before the election would strengthen the opposition.

“What I can tell you is that the thinking within the ADC is that the APC government has concluded that they will not release Mallam Nasir El-Rufai until after the election.

“That’s what we believe, that’s the plan, and that’s what they intend to do. They know that with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai freed, the opposition is stronger, and they know that if they release him, he would remind them of certain things they would rather forget,” he added.

He further claimed that the opposition believes every effort is being made to ensure the former Kaduna governor remains in custody until after the 2027 elections.

The APC has not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.