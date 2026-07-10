Police Service Commission Dismisses 4 Senior Officers, Sanctions 31 Others In Major Disciplinary Sweep

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of four Senior Police Officers and issued a range of disciplinary measures against thirty-one (31) others following various acts of misconduct.

The four dismissed officers were found culpable of gross misconduct, unprofessional conduct, and acts unbecoming of public officers.

A statement by Spokesman of PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening said the decision was reached at the Commission’s Plenary Meeting held at its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

In addition to the dismissals, the Commission approved a range of disciplinary actions which affected multiple officers”

“Ten senior officers received reductions in rank: three Superintendents of Police were reduced to Deputy Superintendents of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police to Assistant Superintendents of Police, and five Assistant Superintendents of Police to Inspectors. Two officers were also compulsorily retired in the public interest.

“Other sanctions included severe reprimands issued to ten officers, reprimands to five officers, warning letters to three officers, and a letter of advice to one officer. In addition, seven officers were exonerated and cleared of wrongdoing.

“Chairman of the Commission, Deputy inspector General (DIG) Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), emphasized the Board’s zero-tolerance stance on indiscipline within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The current Board of the PSC under my watch will not condone any form of misconduct by police officers,” DIG Argungu stated.

He added that “the Commission will continue to uphold discipline in the Force and match all forms of misconduct with commensurate disciplinary actions.

“We would also continue to encourage and motivate hard work for deserving officers through our established reward system.”

“The PSC reaffirmed its commitment to entrenching accountability, professionalism, and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.