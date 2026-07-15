PFIPC Scandal: Court Orders Arrest of Adeniyi Adeyem

(AFRICAN EXAMINWE) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who describes himself as the Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Justice Mohammed Umar granted the arrest order after an oral application by police counsel, Wisdom Madaki, following Adeyemi’s failure to appear in court for his arraignment.

Adeyemi was expected to take his plea on an eight-count charge in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025. The charges include alleged forgery, fraud, and impersonation.

Although the case was listed as No. 12 on the court’s cause list, Adeyemi did not appear in court. His lawyer, Genesis Francis, was present and announced his appearance on behalf of the defendant.

The prosecution told the court that Adeyemi had repeatedly failed to appear for his trial, prompting the request for a bench warrant.

This is not the first time the defendant has failed to attend court proceedings. He was also absent on Tuesday when he was scheduled to be arraigned over allegations of certificate forgery.

With the bench warrant now issued, law enforcement authorities are expected to arrest Adeyemi and bring him before the court to answer the charges against him.