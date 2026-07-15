Peter Obi: I’m Unlikely to Run for President Beyond 2027

(AFRICANEXMINER)–The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he is unlikely to contest for the presidency after the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Rufai Oseni, the former Anambra State governor said his decision is based on Nigeria’s informal zoning arrangement, which rotates the presidency between the North and the South.

According to Obi, if he does not become president in 2027, the presidency is expected to return to the North in 2031 under the zoning principle.

“I said because if I don’t run now, by the next time it comes, believing in the zoning formula, it will go to the North,” he said.

Obi explained that if the presidency returns to the South after a northern tenure, he would be about 78 years old, making another presidential ambition unlikely.

“If it goes to the North in 2031, by the time it comes again to the South, I will be 78 years old, and I don’t think I would be doing this at that age,” he said.

He added that he could only consider another presidential bid if the presidency remains in the South in 2031, but admitted that such a possibility is slim.

“If it’s still in the South in the next election, maybe, but the probability is very slim. I don’t