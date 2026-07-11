Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers Rescued—- Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINEER) _ ) All the pupils and teachers abducted during the May 15 attack on Ahoro-Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been rescued.

Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced the development in a post on his verified X handle on Friday.

“Finally, the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo, have been freed by their abductors,” Onanuga wrote.

The victims were abducted on May 15 when heavily armed gunmen invaded the community, kidnapping 46 pupils, teachers and the principal of a secondary school.

Onanuga said security operatives arrested eight suspected kidnappers during the rescue operation.

He added that some members of the criminal gang were neutralised during the operation.

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised,” he said.

According to him, no ransom or concession was offered to secure the victims’ release.

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, whose release the kidnappers demanded, is being prosecuted for his atrocities,” he stated.

He said security agencies would provide a comprehensive account of the operation in due course