1600 Unarmed Imo Citizens killed, 300 Disappeared In 29 Months Under Uzodinmma, Says Rights Group

….. Report Unfounded, Mischievous – Governor’s Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and rule of law, Intersiociety, has declared that a total of 1, 600 unarmed Citizens of Imo State, South East Nigeria were killed, while 300 disappared without traces within 29 months under the administration of the incumbent governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinmma.

While calling for International Criminal inquaries into the ugly incidences, the group also alledged that Security Forces and Allied Militias equally killed a total of 900 unarmed Citizens of the state between the period under review, which is, (January 2021-May 2023).

Against the backdrop of the weighty allegation contained in a well detailed 33 paged report with six pages Executive summary unveiled to the media on Sunday at press conference in Enugu, the Organization urged relevant international bodies to do the needful.

The report presented to the media by the Board Chairman of the group, Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, a Criminologist Researcher, who was accompanied by other members of the Organization during the briefing, revealed that 700 persons sustained life-threatening injuries with over 900 others abducted within the same period under review.

The Special Research and Investigative Reporti disclosed that the state and non-state actors were responsible for the killings.

The Intersiociety leader, said “state actors accounted for the death of 900 out of the 1600 unarmed persons killed in the state while the other 700 were killed by armed non-state actors within the period under review.

The report further alleged that 600 out of the 900 were secretly killed by state actors while 300 died in open shootings.

Umeagbalasi, hinted that 400 out of the 700 killed by armed non-state actors died in captivity while, 300 others were killed in open shootings.

He added that within the same period 3500 young people were arrested by state actors with about 1400 of them paying through their noses to secure their freedom while over 1500 of the arrested persons were still being detained in various detention facilities within and outside the state.

The rights group, equally claimed that about 1,200 houses were burnt with their 30,000 owners displaced while 500,000 citizens of the state in active age-brackets were forced to flee to escape being shot and killed or abducted and disappeared.

The Organization, gave names of the affected local government Council Areas to include Orlu, Oru East, Orsu, Oru West, Mbaitoli, Ngor Okpala, Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, Okigwe, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele, Nkwerre, Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Owerri West, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise and Onuimo.

It said following the killings, families in the affected areas no longer hold burial ceremonies in the state, but prefer to host them outside for fear of the killings.

The Organization therefore, urged the Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to initiate international criminal inquiries into the killings in the state, with a view to doing the needful.

It added that the criminal inquiries were necessary to unmask the identities of the the perpetrators of the henious crimes.

According to the group,”to be forensically unmasked too are: when, where, how the killings, abductions, arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture and disappearances took place and why.

“These are in addition to: identification of: the type, location and number of houses and other properties burned down or destroyed and thosee responsible for burning or destroying them and why they were burned or destroyed (domicide).

Also important is the identification of the available legal frameworks and rules of engagement disapproving and sanctioning such heinous acts or conducts.

“Apart from criminal inquiries, indictments and prosecutions being demanded, the leading perpetrators shall be placed on visa bans and barred from all forms of international career, professional and private engagements especially in USA, Canada, Australia, UK, EU, France, Germany, and South-East Asia and so on; for their involvement in grisly and egregious rights abuses and violations in Imo State in particular and the Southeast in general”

The Organization which described the atrocities as war crimes against humanity, noted that alot of international prohibited conducts have been taking place in Imo state under the present administration, adding that class criminalization has also remained the order of the day in the state.

When contacted by our Correspondent, the Chief press Secretary (CPS) to governor Uzodinmma, Mr. Oguwuike Nwachukwu Said “i have not seen the report in question as to evaluate its credibility and Authenticity.

“But to satisfy your curiosity, any reference to state actors allegedly involved in mass killings in Imo State is unfounded and mischievous on the part of those making the allegation.