19 Political Parties To Participate In Ondo Gov Poll, Says INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 19 political parties will be participating in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the commission, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, said 19 political parties will be participating in the November 16, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Speaking during a meeting with the representatives of political parties in Akure on Friday, Babalola noted that the parties have indicated their interest in fielding candidates in the election.

She said that the parties have notified the Commission about the conduct of their primaries for the governorship election.

The political parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party, Boot Party, Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Youth Party, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The INEC REC appealed to all parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines, rules, and regulations in their constitutions in the conduct of their primaries next month.

She equally advised them to ensure that their primary elections are conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and transparent manner to ensure the credibility of the outcomes.