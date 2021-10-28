2 Killed As Delta Communities Clash Over Boundary Dispute

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two persons were allegedly killed, Thursday, as an age-long boundary dispute between Owahwa and Okwagbe communities of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State boiled over.

The feud, according to a source, led to commotion as motorists and commercial tricycle operators took other routes with many commuters stranded.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a text message after a telephone call, but could not ascertain the casualties figures.

According to him, “I just got confirmation, but no details yet.”

A reliable source said two casualties lie on the side of Okwagbe Community, but could not give any on the side of Owahwa Community at the time of filing this report.

I heard two people were killed in the boundary dispute conflict from Okwagbe side. There’s so much tension as I speak to you.

“There’s been this boundary trouble for long; it keeps recurring after some peaceful time,” the source said.























