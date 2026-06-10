First Batch of Repatriated Nigerians to Arrive Thursday – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has announced that the first batch of Nigerians being evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks will arrive in the country on Thursday.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the returnees are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5:00 a.m.

The statement said the flight, operated by Air Peace, will depart the Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The Federal Government had earlier announced plans to repatriate willing Nigerians affected by the attacks in South Africa.

The government also expressed dissatisfaction with the South African authorities over the continued attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

The repatriation exercise is part of efforts by the Nigerian government to ensure the safety of its citizens amid growing concerns over xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Officials said arrangements have been concluded for the safe return of Nigerians who indicated their willingness to come back home.