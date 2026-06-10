Nobody Can Stop Me From Going Anywhere in Nigeria – Gumi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he has the right to travel anywhere within Nigeria following criticism of his visit to Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gumi made the statement in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, where he reacted to the controversy surrounding his visit to the South-West city.

He said he was in Ibadan as a representative of northern Islamic scholars and not invited by any Muslim group or individual in the region.

According to him, “Nobody can stop me from going anywhere in Nigeria.”

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi had been accused by some critics of promoting northern religious influence during his visit, a claim he has denied.

He also linked the controversy to what he described as rising Islamophobia in the South-West, saying he was unfairly drawn into local political issues.

Gumi’s comments came after reports and counterclaims surrounding insecurity incidents in Oyo State, including kidnappings in the Oriire Local Government Area.

Some earlier claims suggested abductors demanded the introduction of Sharia law in the state, but this was later denied by victims and rejected by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which described the report as false.

Gumi said he attended a summit in Ibadan held at the University of Ibadan, where he participated as a guest speaker alongside other Islamic scholars from northern and southern Nigeria.