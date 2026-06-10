Reps Summon Service Chiefs, NSA Ribadu Over Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has summoned Nigeria’s service chiefs and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to appear before it over the worsening security situation in the country.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday during plenary following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Sulaiman Gumi, who represents Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency in Zamfara State.

Those summoned include the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas; the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi.

Others expected before the lawmakers are the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, and the Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, who is to brief the House on funds released for military equipment.

Lawmakers directed the security chiefs to appear on Wednesday for a closed-door session.

Presenting the motion, Gumi said insecurity in Zamfara and the wider North-West has become a serious humanitarian crisis, driven by bandit attacks, kidnappings, and criminal groups operating across state lines.

He said between June 1 and June 6, attacks in his constituency led to the killing of about 95 people. He also raised concerns over the kidnapping of seven students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, and the prolonged captivity of two lecturers despite ransom payments.

Gumi added that similar attacks have continued across Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, and Jigawa States.

During the debate, lawmakers warned that the spread of banditry across the North-West poses a major national security threat and called for urgent action.

Some members also renewed calls for the creation of state police, saying it could improve local security response. Others suggested a review of the cashless policy, arguing that it has made ransom payments harder to trace.

The motion was adopted through a voice vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The House also urged President Bola Tinubu to deploy forest guards nationwide to strengthen security in rural and forest areas.