Police Dismiss Kidnap Claim In Suleja Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Niger has dismissed claims of kidnapping of schools children in Suleja Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was panic among parents in Suleja on Wednesday afternoon following rumours that kidnappers have attacked a school in Gauraka area of the council.

A source at the Suleja Command told NAN that officers and men have been deployed to the affected area and discovered no such incidence happened in any school.

The source said the Headquarters of the Command in Minna would give further details about the incidence, adding that residents should remain calm as investigation into the matter continues.

NAN reports that schools sent messages to parents to pick up their children themselves or send a reliable relative to pick up the children.

”All parents should come and pick their children from school” one of the message from a school to parents reads.

Other school used their buses to return the children to their homes and handed them to parents instead of dropping them at the usual bus stops.

Another source told NAN that the rumour was spread by some students caught cheating in the ongoing West African Examination Council (WAEC) in order to cause panic.

NAN reports that students are sitting for the WAEC English Language papers on Wednesday.(NAN)