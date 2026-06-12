Peter Obi Demands N5bn, Apology from Kenneth Okonkwo Over Alleged Defamation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has demanded N5 billion in damages and a public apology from actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo over alleged defamatory statements.

In a letter dated June 9, 2026, Obi’s lawyers, led by Alex Ejesieme (SAN), accused Okonkwo of making false and damaging allegations during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on June 8.

According to the letter, Okonkwo alleged that Obi and some NDC leaders in the South-East demanded N10 million from House of Representatives aspirants after they had paid the official expression of interest fee.

The lawyers also said Okonkwo claimed there was documentary evidence of the payments and alleged that Obi personally selected party candidates, collected money from people abroad, and was involved in criminal activities.

Obi’s legal team described the allegations as false, malicious and defamatory, saying they portrayed him as a dishonest and corrupt politician.

They demanded that Okonkwo withdraw the statements, publish an unreserved apology, and pay N5 billion as damages within seven days. They also asked him to provide a written undertaking not to make similar statements in the future.

The lawyers warned that failure to comply would leave Obi with no option but to seek legal action.

Reacting in a post on X, Okonkwo dismissed the demand and said he had not yet read the letter.

“It has been brought to my notice that there is a letter circulating online from the hypocrite, Peter Obi, and his lawyers that I should pay him N5bn,” he wrote.

Okonkwo said he would respond after reviewing the letter and added that it would be a mistake for Obi not to take the matter to court.

He also suggested that any legal action could lead to the disclosure of information he obtained while serving as Obi’s spokesperson.

The dispute is the latest development in the growing rift between the former political allies.