APC Announces New Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced 40-year-old Damilola Sonayon-James as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, for the 2027 Lagos State election.

Sonayon-James currently serves as the Lagos State deputy woman leader of the APC.

The announcement was made by Lagos APC chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, who said the decision followed wide consultations and a detailed selection process.

According to him, the party considered factors such as competence, leadership ability, grassroots support, loyalty to the party, and capacity to contribute to the development of Lagos State.

He said Sonayon-James has shown a strong commitment to public service and party activities, making her suitable for the position.

Ojelabi expressed confidence in the ticket, saying it represents continuity and development for Lagos State, and urged residents to support the APC in the coming election.

Sonayon-James is a governance and development professional with over 15 years of experience in public policy, sustainability, human capital development, and community engagement.

She previously served as supervisor for agriculture and social services in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), where she worked on programmes supporting agriculture, women, youth, and community welfare.

The APC said her selection reflects its commitment to youth inclusion, women’s representation, and inclusive leadership in governance.