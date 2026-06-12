DC Crisis; Aisha Yesufu Tackles Dickson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — A senatorial aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Aisha Yesufu, has criticised the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson, over comments he made during a recent interview.

In a lengthy post on her verified X account on Thursday, Yesufu said Dickson appeared to be “fighting a war no one is waging” against him.

Her reaction followed an interview granted by Dickson on Wednesday night, in which he suggested that because Yesufu is popular on social media and widely known, she might not be willing to play by the party’s rules.

Responding to the remarks, Yesufu described the interview as disappointing and said the party leader should be focused on reconciling aggrieved members rather than making comments that could further deepen divisions.

“It seems as if you are fighting a war no one is waging with you,” she wrote.

According to her, Dickson’s first major interview after the party primaries should have been used to promote the party’s candidates and reassure supporters about preparations for the 2027 general election.

“You rather ended up antagonising the very people you would need to win election. Every vote counts. A leader must stoop to conquer,” she said.

Yesufu also accused Dickson of making the interview largely about himself rather than the party’s electoral prospects.

She further argued that the NDC should not see its registration as an achievement in itself but as a platform for winning elections and building a strong political movement ahead of 2027.

“With all due respect sir, it looks as if you consider the NDC a Special Purpose Vehicle whose aim has been achieved just by being registered instead of a political party whose aim is to win the 2027 general election decisively,” she stated.

The exchange highlights growing tensions within the NDC following its primaries, as some members continue to express concerns over the party’s direction and internal leadership style.