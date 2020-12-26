20 Doctors Dead In Second Wave Of COVID-19 In One Week –NMA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has stated that no fewer than 20 doctors have died in one week due to the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NMA Chairman, Dr. Emma Amodu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Dr Amodu, the doctors lost their lives following their contacts with patients who did not disclose their Covid-19 status health status.

He enjoined patients visiting clinics and hospitals to disclose their true health status so that they don’t risk the health of medical practitioners.

He said: “For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues in the last week alone. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week.

“Visitors to hospitals and clinics should always adhere to COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face masks.

“Tell us the truth about your past medical condition and don’t hold any information back.”

