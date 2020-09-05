Fr. Mbaka Trends On Twitter Over Hike In Fuel Pump Price

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians begin to feel the pinch of the latest increase in the price of fuel, some have reacted by taken to their social media account by asking for the whereabouts of popular Catholic Priest, Rev, Ejike Mbaka.

African Examiner recalls that Fr Mbaka predicted the victory of President Buhari against incumbent President, Jonathan.

Also, the renowned clergy predicted the ousting of Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State and Hope Uzodinma to replace him.

However, since the emergence of the APC led government, the issue of insecurity continues to linger and in Enugu State which is the abode of Fr. Mbaka, priests are targets for bandits and kidnappers.

Many Nigerians have condemned the clergy for his role in politics and now some Nigerians are asking for his whereabouts since the situation of the country according to them is far from pleasant.

Here is what some have to say:

Laycon Stan #BBNaija@joke_omo writes: “Am I the only one who doesn’t take father Mbaka seriously.”

OnwaNnewi@Kene_Nnewi writes: “Jonathan must go… CHANGE is here… Ejike what’s up with your change? Okwa ifugo ya na anya gi now? Onye amuma ugha…… Ejike Usman Mbaka…”

Joan Wachera@WacheraJoan writes: “MP Aisha Jumwa Accused of Embezzling Sh. 20 million to buy an Apartment. The State has lined up more than six witness namely; Mbaka Kalungu, Joseph Kamango Hia, Chivatsi Dzondo Lewa, Elena Mapenzi Samini, and Police

R.O.N ROZAY@RonOkibe writes: “This is rubbish. The same Mbaka that we were happy he was removed from our Parish?”

Tosin Olugbenga@TosinOlugbenga writes: “As it was in Sunday, January 29, 1984 same is it today Thursday, September 3, 2020 Nothing has really changed. Buhari would always blame others except himself. He never accepts his incompetence.”

IamMaziMustaphaOlajidejoe@joemoneke writes: “Please where is Rev fr Mbaka now? We need to ask him some questions, abi God don swap the Buhari he prophesied about?”

Elchaiyai@elchaiyai writes: “I can’t remember Fr. Mbaka asking us to vote anyone, he only voiced out the prophecy he had received from God. Besides Buhari is not the first leader to be prophesied about and failed at the end of the day. Face Buhari’s incompetence and leave Fr.Mbaka for his God to Judge.”

#ThankYouEden @lozzyfather writes: “Point of correction pls, Mbaka never received any prophecy from anywhere.”

heskeyw11@ArinzeEzeimo writes: “Now is the best time for Rev Father Mbaka to say something.”

OnwaNnewi@Kene_Nnewi writes: “He’s the head and the neck of the South-East Catholic community… Man has much influence than your bishops…. He’s the CEO of South-East Catholic Churches…. Man pulled votes for Buhari in 2015. Don’t come and argue anyhow on this street… Usman Ejike Mbaka.”

Chionyeadinizu!!! @Fairly_Usedd writes: “Mbaka na confirm scammer everyone sure knows that.”

Ebuka Okorieudeogu@Daniel91044032 writes: “He failed people who voted for him not me.My question is where is Fr Mbaka and Adebayo? They should come and watch their masquerade dancing naked.#BuhariHasFailed.”

BLACK WALE@zolodee writes: “Where is father mbaka, the fake reverend father?”

Ajama Peter@AjamaPeter writes: “My beloved brothers and sisters that once preach change, hope you are enjoying the change? The churches that preach change, how far? Mr father Mbaka buhari you have not said anything about the killing.”

ADAKAIBEYA@stephie_coco writes: “Even if your mother’s junior brother is related to Pope Francis and will be ordained by him it doesn’t change the fact the Mbaka doesn’t represent South Eastern Catholics. How many votes did the APC get from the South Eat to begin? Stop talking nonsense dianyi.”

@Jamessucre2 writes: “For clarification I am a born Catholic, my mother’s junior brother will be ordained a Catholic priest by Xmas, Fr Ejike Mbaka is like nnamdi kanu to the Catholic family he’s influence is more than the influence of the Bishop on the congregation and guess what he endorsed bubu.”

