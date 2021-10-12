Ganduje Sacks Chairman NNPC/AKK Project Over Poor Performance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has sacked the Chairman NNPC/AKK Gas pipeline project and Gas industrialisation committee, Engr. Muazu Magaji, over poor performance and insubordination.

A statement, signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, disclosed this on Minday evening,

The statement revealed that the action was taken in view of the Chairman’s inability to measure up with the challenging job, poor performance and insubordination.Engr. Magaji’s appointment in April, 2020, according to the statement, had the hope that he would work diligently to supervising the effective execution of the project.

It added that Magaji had failed to live up to expectation in carrying out the responsibility assigned to him, in overseeing the project, which the government had attached great premium.

According to the statement, “His leadership of the committee, amongst which is to coordinate, in close partnership with the NNPC on timely implementation of the project, has not been forthcoming to achieve the desired objective.”

The statement, however, directed that the sacked chairman should hand over the affairs of the committee to the Deputy Executive Chairman, Mr Aminu Babba-Dan‘Agundi, The Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

The statement further disclosed that Governor Ganduje, commended Magaji for serving and wished him success in his future endeavor.

NAN
























