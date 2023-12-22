2023 AFCON: Again, CAF Snubs Nigerian Referees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has again ignored Nigerian referees from the list of officials that will officiate at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations coming up next year in January.

The African Examiner writes that Nigerian referees have not been able to gain recognition from CAF and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) over the years.

This trend it seems won’t come to an end anytime soon as no Nigeria referee will be available at Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Among the 19 nationalities selected by CAF, Egypt and Morocco have three representatives each while Algeria, Gabon and Mauritania have two each.

The African Examiner writes that the 2023 AFCON finals will begin from January 13 to February 11, 2024.





