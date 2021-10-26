W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex- Kidnap Enugu LGA Chief Regains Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex- Executive Chairman of Nkanu West Council Area of Enugu state, South East East Nigeria, and Nolly Wood Actor,  Mr. Afam Okereke who was abducted  on  Sunday by unknown armed men has been released .

He was kidnapped on his way back from Port Harcourt, the River State capital, South – South Nigeria to Enugu when he was abducted.

A family Source broke the news  in Enugu.



 However, details of his release was still sketchy  as at the time of filing this report, as no one knows if ransom was paid to his abductors.

