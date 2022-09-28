2023: Don’t Allow Politicians Use Money, Religion To Deceive You, Obi Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has tasked Nigerians not to allow politicians to use religion or tribal sentiments to deceive them in the 2023 polls.

The former Anambra governor made this known when he visited the palace of the Ooni of Ife on Tuesday as he tasked Nigerians to elect the next president based on capacity, competence and commitment to national development.

“Don’t look at tribe or religion. It’s what we, the politicians, the elites, use to deceive you. Don’t look at our religion. Let nobody tell you it’s his entitlement. It’s nobody’s turn; it’s Nigerians’ turn. It’s the turn of the Nigerian youths. Nobody will take anything from them this time! Nobody is entitled to it. And don’t say it’s their money. It’s your money they are giving you. If I bring money, take it,” Obi said.

“It’s your entitlement. Nobody is entitled to take it from you. If they give you money, take it. They are only paying part of their debt.

“This is a movement for the youth to take back their country. I set up a movement that would go a long way to reveal how things are going wrong in the country.”

According to him, it was unacceptable for the country not to be able to produce food for the people despite abundant human and mineral resources.

“We have enough land and resources to make provision for feeding the country. A state can feed this nation, not to talk of 36 states. We should not wait for crude oil alone from the Niger Delta to sustain us. Enough land and fund are available for the citizenry,” he said.

“Everybody in Nigeria is suffering, including Nigerian youths. Enough of manipulation! Please, don’t consider tribe. It is nobody’s turn! It is Nigerians’ turn!

“Nobody should vote for me because I am an Igbo man or a southeast man or because of my religion. There’s no tribe where people are eating free food. People are not buying bread cheaper in the southwest than in the southeast. Poor people in Nigeria are suffering in Nigeria.”