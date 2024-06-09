2023 Elections Characterised By Fraud, Irregularities – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, stated that the last general election was characterised by fraud and a lot of irregularities.

Obi stated this in his X account saying that the poll was disturbed by glitches irrespective of the huge sum of money spent to execute the exercise.

Obi writes: “Nigeria’s 2023 election, with less than 30% of Voter turnout, over 60% of the polling stations starting late, and no diaspora voting, the elections were plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, all forms of glitches, despite an enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of =N=313 Billion and donor agencies support).

“With about 60% voter turnout, over 90% of polling open on time, allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were real-time without any form of technical glitches during the election.”

According to the former Anambra State governor the cries surrounding Nigeria’s electoral process is a sad reality of the country’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

Obi was announced third behind his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu of the All-Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 presidential election.