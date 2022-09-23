2023 : Change Your Narratives, Go Beyond Social Media Politics , Ajulo Tells Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A constitution lawyer, Mr Kayode Ajulo, says three governors from the North are willing to support the presidential bid of Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

Ajulo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

He, however, observed that Obi appeared not to be too serious about his ambition because he was not reaching out enough to critical stakeholders across the country.

“I will still say Peter Obi is not ready to be president because he is not ready to cross River Niger and even River Owena,’’ Ajulo said.

He said that three governors had given indications that they would support his quest to be the Nigerian president in 2023.

Ajulo said there was the need to take advantage of the time before real electioneering campaigns began to reach out to the northern part of the country

“I am aware of three governors from the North who have given indications to support him.”

He urged Obi to move beyond southern Nigeria and reach out to the northern part, as “selling himself to the people of northern extraction may change the narrative.’’

Ajulo called on the LP Presidential candidate to go beyond social media and embrace real-term politics by reaching out to every nook and crannies of the country.