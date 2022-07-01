2023: Group Says Defeated PDP Guber Aspirant, Edoga, Not Qualified To clinch Labour Ticket

……Threatens Court Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group operating under the platform of Enugu State progressive Forum (ESPF), has said Barrister Chijioke Edoga, an Ex- Commissioner in the state, who was recently defeated during the People’s Democratic party PDP Governorship primary election in Enugu, is not qualified to fly the ticket of Labour party (LP) for same position.

It vowed to use every legal means to ensure that the former PDP gubernatorial Aspirant who came second during the party’s primary election after scoring nine votes did not succeed in his plan to grab the (LP) gubernatorial ticket through the back door.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Francis Ogbu and Secretary, Comrade Ernest Okeke, and made available to African Examiner on Thursday said the new electoral Act does not allow such undemocratic act.

The document read thus: “it has come to our notice that Hon Chijioke Edoga, who failed in the PDP governorship primaries in Enugu State is seeking to get the Labour Party ticket through the back door.

“The Enugu State Progressive Forum wants to alert the Labour Party in the state that Hon. Edoga, is not qualified to contest the Labour Party primaries.

“According to the new electoral act, an aspirant who had contested for an office and failed cannot switch to another party to contest the same position.

“We are determined to approach the court to stop this illegality. It has also been discovered that behind the façade of his governorship aspiration, Edoga is a paid mole of the Enugu State government house to void the chances of Labour Party by clinching the ticket illegally.

“The PDP which has held Enugu people in bondage for twenty four years knows that the OBIDIENT hurricane is sure to blow them away from the Lion Building, hence, they are devising ploy to stop the Labour Party.

“Governor Ugwuanyi who prides himself as an expert in destabilizing opposition parties is at it again.

“The Labour Party must not fall for this trap. We shall do everything legally possible to stop this rape of democracy.

” Labour Party will not be a spare tyre to government house. Enugu must be free. No to Edoga’s Candidature” the stated concluded.