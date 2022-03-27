2023 Guber: Enugu East Leaders Insist On Zoning, Berate Ekweremadu Over Ambition

… Says He Is Over Desperate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the people’s Democratic party PDP Governorship zoning arrangement in Enugu State continues to generate controversy ahead of the 2023 general election, leaders of Enugu East Senatorial district have insisted that it’s the turn of the zone to produce the next governor, describing Ex- Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu’s ambition as over desperation

They however, called on peace lovers in the state to support virtues that will enthrone lasting peace and stability such as zoning.

The Leaders comprising Members of Enugu State House of Assembly, Council Chairmen and PDP local government Chairmen of the six local government areas of Enugu East Senatorial Zone stated this weekend after a crucial meeting on March 22, 2022 insisted on zoning.

A communiqué titled “ZONING WE STAND” issued by the leaders, commended the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for restoring peace in Enugu state as never before and appreciated his developmental strides.

It read thus: “that we are thankful to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring the Peace in Enugu State as never before especially among the political gladiators as this has ensured stability in the polity.

The governor’s developmental strides are too numerous to be catalogued here and we are grateful on behalf of our people who are beneficiaries and 100 percent supporters of His Excellency”.

“That we commend and appreciate His Excellencies Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Dr Sullivan Chime and other notable leaders from the other senatorial zones for speaking out in favour of truth and support of the existing power rotation/zoning understanding. We therefore urge Ndi Enugu especially stakeholders from outside our zone to stand firm and strong in support of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s desire to maintain the zoning agreement”.

It added “that we condemn in its entirety the attempt being made by certain characters to plunge the State into unnecessary and avoidable political anarchy by trying to disrupt the existing zoning agreement which has ensured peace in Enugu state”.

That it is even more appalling when the people involved are Leaders that have been benefiting from a consensus understanding in all their political positions for over 19 years running”.

“That it is the zoning of the governorship seat in the State that produced His Excellency, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East Senatorial Zone) who was Governor 2007 and was succeeded by His Excellency, Sullivan Chime (Enugu West Senatorial Zone) from 2007-2015. Chime was in turn succeeded in 2015 by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu North Senatorial Zone) from 1999 whose tenure will end in 2023”.

According to them, “that from the aforementioned and in line with the accepted and existing zoning of governorship seat in Enugu state, it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial zone to produce Governor Ugwuanyi’s successor in 2023 as this has brought about peace before, during and after the elections all these years.

“That this position represents the stand of our founding fathers and stakeholders irrespective of their political affiliations. That what is good for the goose is delightful to the gander. That this is more so when it is the turn of the gander, in this context is Enugu East Senatorial”

“That we view it as a collective insult to our people and height of ingratitude that those who were direct beneficiaries from our zone at the Lion Building are those spearheading this unprovoked malice against PDP Enugu State”.

“That we have firmly and unequivocally resolved to cooperate and work with His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure that what is due to Caesar gets to Caesar. Yes, it is our turn, the turn of Enugu East Senatorial zone to produce the next occupant of the Lion Building come 2023 under a zoning arrangement that is in place in Enugu State”.

The Communique was signed by Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor,

Zonal Chairman PDP, Enugu East Senatorial, Hon. Mary Onyinye Ugwu Deputy Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly.

Other includes, . Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, Member Representing Nkanu West, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor representing. Nkanu East, Hon Sam Okechukwu Ngene, Member

Representing. Enugu South Urban Constituency Others are, Hon Barr. Ibenaku Onoh Ph.D representing Enugu North, Hon. Hilary Ugwu

Member Representing. Enugu East Rural Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Catherine Ugwueze

Member Rep. Isi-Uzo Constituency, Hon. Okechukwu Sydney Edeh Executive Chairman Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Bar. Robinson Chimezie Nkwu Executive Chairman Enugu South

The document was equally signed by Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor

Zonal Chairman PDP Enugu East Senitorial, Hon. Callistus Uchenna Ejim

Executive Chairman Nkanu West, Hon. Emeka Onunze

Executive Chairman Enugu North, Hon. Livinus Nze Anike

Executive Chairman, Enugu East ,Other signatures are, Hon. Bar. Obiora Obeagu

Executive Chairman Isi-Uzo L.G.A, Hon. Prince Chukwuemeka Nwatu

Member PDP Chairman Nkanu East L.G.A Hon. Jonas Nwachi Ogbu PDP LG Chairman Enugu East, Hon. Uwabunkeonye Nnamoko ,PDP Party Chairman Nkanu West Hon. Freedom Nnam

PDP Chairman Enugu South L.G.A and Hon. Okey Frankline Ezeike PDP Chairman Enugu North L.G.A equally append their signatures to the Communiqué.