2023: How I’ll fix Nigeria – Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that he will make use of his seven years of experience in governance as Vice President to fix the problem of Nigeria.

Osinbajo made this known when he paid a visit to the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, at the palace, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress, to solicit for their votes.

He said, “Nigeria is in need of experienced leadership at this critical time, and having served as Vice President for seven years in governance, I’m in the best position to provide that leadership.

“If elected as president, I will apply everything to ensure that Nigeria occupies its pride of place that has become a manifest destiny. Your Majesty, I’m here to give you good news about my intention to run for President and to seek your blessings and prayer.”

According to him, his entry into the presidential race was divine as he has sought the face of God.

Responding, the Asagba of Asaba frowned that the Federal Government refused the plea to establish a Federal University in Asaba.

He also commented on the continued blackout in Asaba and its environs.