PDP Accuses Aiyedatiwa Of Squandering Ondo Resources, APC Defends Gov

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of squandering the resources of the state.

In a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Petetei, the opposition party lamented the level of funds allocated for projects that are not forthcoming.

“On 22nd July 2024, more than N35bn was approved for asphalt overlay of roads in four Akoko Local Government Areas, Ose, Owo, Ilaje, Idanre, Ondo and Akure axes of the State. Three months later, the roads are still in the same state they were before the contract awards,” he said.

“These huge sums approved for asphalt overlay must have disappeared into private pockets since contractors are not on-site over claims of non-payment. Can Ondo State be said to be lucky under such an administration?”

Petetei equally mentioned the renovation of the official lodge of the Deputy Governor at the Government House.

“The sum of N217,881,308.00 was also approved for the renovation of the Deputy Governor’s Lodge. To be delivered in 12 weeks, effective from July 22, 2024.

“It is common knowledge that, since assumption of office, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami maintains princely Presidential Suites at Royal Birds Hotel & Towers, Alagbaka, Akure, with his retinue of staff, all expenses paid for with tax payers’ money. The money wasted in hotel accommodation for the Deputy Governor would have been enough to renovate his official residence,” he said.

He argued that the Government of Aiyedatiwa has nothing to show in 10 months, and spending with no result, and should not be given another opportunity to govern the state.

Reacting, the Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Steve Otaloro, said the allegations by the PDP were full of inaccuracies, speculations and misinformation.

Otaloro maintained that the PDP failed to achieve any success in over a decade in the helms of affairs in the state,

“The PDP’s 12-year reign in Ondo State yielded no tangible results. Their inability to present a credible alternative to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s achievements has led them to resort to name-calling and lies.”

According to Otaloro, the Aiyedatiwa administration has achieved a lot in diverse sectors in Ondo State.

Otaloro said Aiyedatiwa’s achievements speak for themselves. He noted that the governor has invested N3.5 billion in school renovations, upgraded roads, enhanced healthcare services, and supported small businesses and entrepreneurs.

He maintained that Aiyedatiwa deserves another term in office to continue his agenda of developing the state.