Enugu Revenue Agency Introduces Single Tax Payment, Eliminates Multiple Taxation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), Hon. Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, has said that the State has solved the issue of multiple taxation through the introduction of a single yearly unified tax payment system using the e-ticketing solution.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu, he explained that the system allows business owners in the informal sector to pay their taxes once a year using an e-ticket platform rather than paying into different revenue generating ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

According to him, “Enugu State has the most friendly tax environment. This is especially observed in the informal sector.

“In Enugu, one of the things we’re known for is the e-ticket, a unified tax collection or consolidated tax collection.

“What it means is that the government brought all these revenue generating MDAs into the e-ticket system so that once anybody in the informal sector pays through the e-ticket, nobody comes to ask for tax from that person again,”

“For instance, in all the markets in Enugu State, you pay once in a year and nobody disturbs you again in terms of revenue.

“So, with that, it has made Enugu a friendly tax environment whereby you know what you’re supposed to pay; you pay it and go about your business. “

“It’s not about paying multiple times because when you pay once through the e-ticket, the payment splits to other agencies too.

“That’s the type of environment that encourages business to thrive and makes it easier for our people to do business.

The ESIRS Chairman further disclosed a similar system applies to the formal sector where business owners do not need to pay multiple times to different agencies.

“For the formal sector, we have employed what’s called a Consolidated Demand Notice.

“With this, you do not need to pay Land Use Charge and ESWAMA bills differently. The notice is all-encompassing.

“With one single demand notice that covers all fees supposed to be paid to the state. You can now choose to pay monthly, quarterly, or annually because the essence of the economy is for businesses to do better.

“So, in everything we’re doing, we’re cautious because it’s businesses that propel tax generation or collection and grow the economy. If businesses are redundant, tax generation would be redundant,” he said.

He dispelled rumors that tax payment in the state is cumbersome, assuring that the state has one of the most efficient tax payment systems in the country.

“Our tax is easy, and you also have the opportunity to negotiate how you want to pay either once, quarterly, twice or monthly. Even in the informal sector, where they pay N21,000 annually, they have the choice of how they want to pay.

“We allowed this because our environment is known for business, and as such, we encourage businesses to thrive.” Nnamani stated.