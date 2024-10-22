Employment: We Don’t Discriminate Against PWDs — NAN MD

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) says the agency does not discriminate against Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in its employment process.

Ali, represented by Mr Ephraims Sheyin, the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, said this when a delegation from the Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) for PWDs visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

The managing director, who was reacting to the association’s plea for PWDs to be given employment space, said the agency was only concerned about the capacity of an individual to deliver on the job.

He said that NAN was committed to supporting and championing news and issues bothering PWDs.

Ali who said the agency had some physically impaired staff, noted that NAN was sensitive to the plight of PWDs, especially on provision of infrastructures to aid their work.

”In NAN, we protect everyone, we do not discriminate and we focus on capacity, what one can deliver, not physical abilities.

”We have a desk that handles disability issues and we will keep championing news about PWDs,” he said.

The managing director called on the association to step up their sensitisation network to further educate the media on issues bothering PWDs.

Mr Moses Oluwaseyi, the Programme Manager of the association, said that PWDs were usually faced with systemic and structural discrimination in the society.

Oluwaseyi said the association was in NAN as a flagship media organisation to help disseminate information on issues bothering PWDs.

He said that in spite of local and international frameworks, there had remained a significant gap in access to rights and opportunities between PWDs and persons without.

Oluwaseyi appealed for equitable opportunities to enable PWDs thrive in the society.

He called on government agencies to ensure provision of five per cent employment quota, budgeting and physical accessibility for PWDs in offices.

”We recognise the necessity for workplace accessibility and inclusion across all sectors to ensure equal and equitable opportunities for the community of PWDs,” he said.

Ms Favour Ajara, a member of the association, said that women with disabilities usually faced attitudinal barrier.

She appealed to the media to always address PWDs with the right words.

NAN reports that IFA (the association) is saddled with the responsibility of promoting the rights of PWDs and their inclusion in the country’s political and social life. (NAN)