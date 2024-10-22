Adultery: Kano Hisbah Declares Jigawa Commissioner Wanted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Hisbah Board has declared the Commissioner for Special Duties in Jigawa, Auwal Sankara, wanted for alleged adultery.

The Commander General of the board, Aminu Daurawa, disclosed this at a news briefing in Kano on Monday.

Daurawa said that the commissioner was allegedly caught in an uncompleted building with a married woman.

He said that this was made possible through intelligence tracking after receiving a series of complaints from the woman’s husband, Nasiru Bulama, accusing the commissioner of allegedly engaging in an illicit affair with his wife.

He reported that his wife, Tasleem Nabegu, is the mother of his two children.

“We wanted to settle out of court by inviting both families, only the husband showed up, while the commissioner refused to honour the invitation but later escaped after he was bailed from hisbah,” he said.

Daurawa disclosed that the matter had been taken to court.

He urged the people not to hesitate to report to hisbah any illicit activities they found to be going on in their neighborhood.

On his part, the woman’s husband appealed to the State Government and other relevant stakeholders to come to his aid and help him to get justice.

According to him, it is a crime for any married person to engage in illicit affairs. (NAN)