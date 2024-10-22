Yusuf Receives Minimum Wage Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Dawakin -Tofa on Tuesday in Kano.

Yusuf stated this while receiving report from the state’s Minimum Wage Committee led by Usman Bala, Special Adviser to the Governor on State Affairs.

The governor expressed confidence in the committee’s work, acknowledging their thorough research and wide consultations.

He emphasised that their recommendations would help the government implement policies that are both economically viable and sustainable.

“We chose this committee because we believe in their ability to provide valuable insights and innovative ideas for moving forward,” the governor stated.

Yusuf reassured civil servants of his administration’s dedication to fulfilling the promises made during the campaign, particularly with regard to improving their welfare.

He called for patience as the government carefully reviews the committee’s recommendations to ensure they comply with constitutional guidelines.

The governor noted that the final decision on the report will be made public next week, asking for understanding from all parties as the process moves forward.

The committee Chairman, Usman Bala explained that the recommendations were crafted with careful consideration of the state’s current economic conditions.

He expressed confidence that the proposed wage structure would be both durable and sustainable for the state, and would positively impact the financial stability of civil servants.( NAN)