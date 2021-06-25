2023: I Am Still In Charge, Stop Overheating Polity – Ikpeazu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has expressed deep concern at the present exchange of political fireworks by politicians and groups concerning his successor in 2023.

Ikpeazu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka on Friday stated that such political exchanges are unnecessary and likely to distract his administration.

According to the statement, Governor Ikpeazu told all 2023 governorship aspirants in the state that he was still in charge of Abia Government and would not be taken out of office by people who want to disrupt the natural order of things.

Governor Ikpeazu, although, appreciates the rights of persons and groups to express their political ideas and preferences, he cautioned that timing is necessary as there can only be one governor at any particular time.

He stated that when the time is right, his successor will be picked through a peaceful process of consensus and justice which will involve all interest groups in the State.

He stated that, “if I start in June 2021 to think about my successor in 2023 and begin to hold meetings on the issue, it will be difficult for me to concentrate again and do my work”.

He also enjoined politicians “not to allow their rhetoric’s about 2023 to threaten the peace and tranquillity we currently enjoy in Abia State”.























