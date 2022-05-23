APC Insists On Screening Jonathan, Emefiele, Ngige

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as the National Working Committee (NWC) unfolded plans to screen former President Goodluck Jonathan, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwunmi Adesina.

Although the nomination forms were obtained for the four, they never submitted the forms to the party before the close of submission.

Frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and other 21 contenders will also appear tomorrow before the Presidential Screening Committee.

The venue of the exercise is the Conference Hall, Transcorp, Abuja.

The seven-man panel set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) is made up of a member from each of the six geo-political zones.

The major work of the committee is to scrutinise the nomination documents of the 24 contenders ahead of the primary slated for Saturday.

Other aspirants expected at the exercise are former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Niger Delta Development Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosu.